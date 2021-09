Members of the public are tested at a pop up COVID-19 clinic at a shopping centre in Sydney, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. NSW is racing to vaccinate as many people as quickly as it can as the daily COVID-19 case numbers spiral higher despite nearly eight weeks of lockdown. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)

A COVID-19 testing site in Temple has had to close before its scheduled time because it ran out of supplies.

The COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing site located in the parking lot across Wilson Park Softball Complex, 2136-2210 E Avenue H, is no longer operating.

The site had been scheduled to operate through September 17.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has a database of available testing locations here