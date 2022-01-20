TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The City of Temple’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination site will change locations from Wilson Park to the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport on Thursday.

The site will be set up inside of a hangar, and will be accessible through the Aviation Business Park Entrance. This location change will allow the site to operate despite inclement weather conditions.

On Monday, January 24, the site will begin operating Monday through Friday, and will be closed on weekends. The current operation hours, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., will remain the same.

For more information, you can contact Temple Fire & Rescue Emergency Management Specialist Jennifer Henager at jhenager@templetx.gov.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue