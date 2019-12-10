Temple crash kills one, injures another

TEMPLE, Texas – A two-car accident on Interstate 35 in Temple killed a 28-year-old woman and sent a man to the hospital with life threatening injuries Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Erica McCrary, was pronounced dead at the scene.

When police arrived at approximately 5:00 a.m., McCrary was a passenger in a sedan they say lost control traveling south on I-35, near Exit 301 in Temple.

According to police, the sedan lost control and was struck by an 18-wheeler. The driver of the sedan has been taken to the hospital, while McCrary was the passenger.

It was raining in Temple at the time of the accident, making the roads slicker than normal.

“We would encourage drivers in rainy conditions just to always be aware of your surroundings and the conditions of the road,” says Temple PD Media Relations Specialist Cody Weems. “Make sure you slow down, give yourself plenty of extra room between cars in front of you, give you time to break, and just be aware of those conditions and factors that might contribute to an accident or something like this.”

The driver of the 18-wheeler did not sustain any injuries.