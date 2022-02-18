TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Fire and Rescue firefighters responded to a reported structure fire Friday morning at the Windcrest apartment building, located at 1310 S. 23rd Street.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the second story of a two-story residential apartment building. Firefighters immediately began evacuating residents and attacking the fire found in the second-story breezeway of the building – quickly bringing it under control. The heavy smoke and water damage was noted throughout the building, with heavy fire damage to the second story.

Seven adults and one child were in various apartments of the 16-apartment building at the time of the fire. Two of the occupants were evaluated by Temple EMS, who was on-scene. One of those occupants was transported to Baylor Scott and White with a non-fire-related issue. No fire personnel were injured.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with ten units and 27 personnel. The call was dispatched at 10:24 a.m., and the first Temple fire unit arrived at 10:29 a.m. The fire was reported under control at 10:59 a.m. Temple Fire Department investigators and crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

The Temple Police Department also responded, and assisted with traffic and scene control.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue