Temple crews respond to two fires at the same time

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Fire was dispatched to two separate fires at virtually the same time on Friday afternoon.

The first was at the Temple VA for smoke in Building 205, and the second at 2610 San Jacinto Drive for a report of flames visible from the roof.

The call at the Temple VA was for a report of smoke on the third floor. First arriving units made entry as the VA staff were evacuating and found light smoke throughout the third floor.

Crews were unable to locate any fire. However, they were able to work with VA maintenance to locate an AC unit that had malfunctioned and created the smoke.

Crews worked to remove smoke from the third floor and all units were able to clear quickly and staff were able to return into the building.



(Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue)

The second report of a fire at 2610 San Jacinto came in at 3:34. The first Engine arrived on scene at 3:41 to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the home. Crews were able to make an aggressive attack and limited the fire spread to the garage and attic spaces. The rest of the house did suffer significant smoke and water damage.

The fire was called under control at 3:59 p.m. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. The owner of the home has been notified of the fire. A total of eight units with 18 personnel responded, as well as Temple EMS and TPD units.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue