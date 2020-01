Temple Police want your help finding three people accused of stealing $1300 worth of goods from the Dillard’s in the Temple Mall.

Investigators say the three went into the store on December 21st and pocketed several fragrance items. When store employees tried to stop them, police say the suspects ran off.

Surveillance Picture

Police released these pictures of the suspected thieves.

Surveillance Picture

If you know who they are, please call Temple Police Department at (254)298-5500.