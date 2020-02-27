Temple Dollar General robbery suspect sought

Temple Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man believed to have been the robber of a Dollar General store last week.

Police have released the security camera picture of the suspect involved in the robbery at the Dollar General at 2006 North Third Street February 19.

Police say the man entered the store about 9:00 p.m. that day, displayed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

He was described as a heavy-set black male wearing a black zip-up hoodie, grey sweat pants and white tennis shoes. He appeared to be between five feet seven inches and five feet ten inches tall and weighing an estimated 240-270 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).



