Temple drunk driving crash suspect arrested in Copperas Cove

A man wanted in connection with an August 2020 traffic crash in Temple has been found and arrested in Copperas Cove.

Copperas Cove police assisting Temple officers arrested Jacob Dalton Dewald in the 800 block of North 1st Street in Cove on a charge of intoxicated assault with a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury.

Temple police say the crash occurred just after 1:00 a.m. August 15 in the 4400 block of Airport Road.

When officers arrived they found a red Ford F-150 had struck a traffic light pole with emergency medical personnel tending to both the driver and passenger.

The female passenger suffered broken bones and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

After an on-scene investigation, Dewald was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated and then taken to Scott & White.

He was initially released from custody due to COVID-19 restrictions at the jail, but an arrest warrant was issued for him August 21.

He was located by Copperas Cove Police Friday and the warrant was served.