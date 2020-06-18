Temple family safely evacuates house fire

TEMPLE, Texas – A Temple family escapes a house fire, but has also been displaced.
Temple Fire & Rescue was dispatched Wednesday evening to reports of a structure fire. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the west side of a house at 1016 S. 49th Street.
Firefighters were able to enter and quickly extinguish the blaze, calling the fire under control by 6:43 pm.
All occupants of the residence were able to evacuate, and there were no injuries reported at this time. The Red Cross is assisting the two adults and a teenage child who have been displaced by this fire. The cause is still under investigation.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with a two-alarm response. This includes seven fire apparatus and 20 personnel. The Temple Police Department was also on scene, along with Temple EMS.
Source: Temple Fire and Rescue