Temple family safely evacuates house fire

TEMPLE, Texas – A Temple family escapes a house fire, but has also been displaced.

Temple Fire & Rescue was dispatched Wednesday evening to reports of a structure fire. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the west side of a house at 1016 S. 49th Street.

Firefighters were able to enter and quickly extinguish the blaze, calling the fire under control by 6:43 pm.

(Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue)

All occupants of the residence were able to evacuate, and there were no injuries reported at this time. The Red Cross is assisting the two adults and a teenage child who have been displaced by this fire. The cause is still under investigation.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with a two-alarm response. This includes seven fire apparatus and 20 personnel. The Temple Police Department was also on scene, along with Temple EMS.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue