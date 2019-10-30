Temple FD calls for community to prepare for colder weather

TEMPLE, Texas – As November approaches, temperatures are beginning to drop in central Texas and posing threats.

Problems with heaters and icy roads can lead to serious problems as the festive winter season begins, and the Temple Fire Department wants you to be prepared.

A Temple house caught fire Wednesday after a space heater was misused. According to the fire chief, this is not all uncommon.

“Folks will use space heaters either to augment their home heating system or as a home heating system, and really, space heaters aren’t meant to do that,” Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles says. “They are meant to just heat a very small space and just kind of add a little bit of heat to it. It is not meant to heat a whole house or a whole room.”

Here in the Waco area, the temperature drop came hard and it came fast.

“We are in for the coldest night we’ve seen so far this fall season. Matter of fact: freeze warnings are out right here in Waco, Temple and Killeen,” FOX44 Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint says. “Temperatures by early tomorrow morning will be in the upper twenties and lower thirties, so you bet that’s a hard freeze.”

With colder temperatures also comes slicker roads. With this, drivers need to assess the situation and drive more carefully than they would in the warmer months.

“Slow down,” Randles says. “You know, in icy weather you may have a four-wheel drive or a vehicle with front-wheel drive and it will go very well, but they don’t stop well.”