Temple FD delivers gifts to children’s hospital

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Fire Department – with some help from Santa and Mrs. Claus – delivered crates full of holiday cheer for the kids at the McLane Children’s Medical Center Wednesday morning.

A group of about a dozen on-duty firefighters brought with them boxes upon boxes of toys for children unable to be home on Christmas. They delivered them to the kids just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, certainly an optimal time to open Christmas presents.

The toys were collected in an annual drive held by the fire department each December. For the firefighters, it was important to deliver a family feel not just to the children, but to those working alongside them on Christmas.

“This is just a way to extend our family time. We’re here with our second family on duty, but we’re reaching out to others that aren’t able to be home with their families here in the hospital,” Temple FD battalion chief Matthew Perrine said. “It’s just kind of a way to extend our family giving and a little way to bring a little family touch to being on duty today at the fire department.”

In all, the firefighters (and Santa) delivered over 150 toys to the children.