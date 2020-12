TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire at 901 Young Avenue early Wednesday morning.

When crews arrived, they found fire showing from the house. The one resident inside was able to get out without any injuries. However, the owner’s dog died in the fire.



(Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue)

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, and had it under control at 12:23 a.m.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with eight units. The fire was filed as accidental.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue