Temple Fire and Rescue responds to structure fire

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire Tuesday evening.

Crews arrived at 501 S. 18th Street to find smoke coming from the roof vents, and found a small fire near a utility closet when they entered. The fire was extinguished and called under control at 6:25 pm.

One bystander was assessed on the scene by EMS for smoke inhalation, but did not seek further treatment. No one was inside the affected unit at the time of the fire, and it is believed only one occupant will be displaced because of the incident.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with seven apparatus, and 20 personnel. The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS were also on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Source: City of Temple