Temple Fire and Rescue responds to travel trailer fire

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple crews responded to a travel trailer fire on Monday afternoon.

Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the report of a structure fire at 2654 Moores Mill Road.

Crews arrived to find an Unauthorized Control Burn, which had spread beyond its intended area – catching a small travel trailer on fire. The trailer was on the same property and belonged to the land owner.

The fire was reported under control by 4:15 pm. The trailer was a total loss.

There are no reported injuries at this time. Crews remained on scene to put out hot spots.

Temple Fire responded with nine units and 20 personnel. Multiple Temple PD units and Temple EMS were also on scene.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue