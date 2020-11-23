Temple Fire and Rescue shares Thanksgiving safety tips

TEMPLE, Texas – With Thanksgiving coming around, the Temple Fire Department wanted to share some tips on how to ensure that you stay safe during this holiday.

“Some things we like to remind people is that when they are cooking these big family meals when they have a few people over at the house is: Don’t congregate in the kitchen where the cooking is happening. Accidents do happen in that clutter environment,” said Santos Soto, Temple Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer.

The Temple Fire Department says you want to make sure everyone who is cooking in the kitchen is being careful while preparing the food.

“Keep the kitchen a play-free zone. Don’t let them play in the kitchen, you know? That’s a way not only to create a distraction, or you hit one of the pans with something, but if the kids have toys in there, it could also become trip hazard. And you could also injure yourself that way, as well. Not just by a burn,” said Soto.

You want to make sure to follow these tips, because you don’t want your Thanksgiving to become another holiday statistic.

“The leading causes of fires across the nation is cooking fires and unattended cooking in the house,” said Soto.