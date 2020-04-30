Temple Fire Marshal’s Office makes arrest in case of vandalism

TEMPLE, Texas – After an investigation spanning two months, the Fire Marshal’s Office for Temple Fire and Rescue has made another arrest.

Temple Fire and Rescue currently has five Deputy Fire Marshals, whose dedication and commitment has lead to multiple arrests over the last year. Since the beginning of the year, they have investigated 16 fires, confirming nine of those were set intentionally.

The latest arrest stems from an incident which occurred earlier this year. 20-year-old Daniel Mitchell was arrested on April 29 by the Fire Marshals Office. In February, Mitchell broke into a city facility, damaged property and destroyed multiple golf carts, with two of those being set on fire. The cost to repair the damage is estimated to be just under $37,500.

The Temple Fire Marshal’s Office works closely with Temple Police Department, the Bell County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Fire Marshal’s Office in conducting these investigations. With their help, Temple Fire and Rescue has access to canines able to detect accelerants, drones for aerial observation and state-of-the-art forensics equipment.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue