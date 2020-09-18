Temple Fire & Rescue frees puppy from very tight spot

There is a right way and a wrong way for a puppy to ride in a car. Thankfully for this little one, Temple Fire and Rescue were on the job.

It started with a distress call to Animal Control on Thursday morning. The puppy’s owner says the dog somehow climbed into the suspension of a car.

Animal Control called Temple Fire and Rescue, which quickly went to work. They lifted the car in a way that kept the suspension separated so the puppy wouldn’t be crushed.

After removing the tire and the underside of the fender well, they were able to reach and remove the puppy without injury.

