Temple Fire & Rescue frees puppy from very tight spot

There is a right way and a wrong way for a puppy to ride in a car. Thankfully for this little one, Temple Fire and Rescue were on the job.

It started with a distress call to Animal Control on Thursday morning. The puppy’s owner says the dog somehow climbed into the suspension of a car.

Temple Fire & Rescue

Animal Control called Temple Fire and Rescue, which quickly went to work. They lifted the car in a way that kept the suspension separated so the puppy wouldn’t be crushed.

Temple Fire & Rescue

After removing the tire and the underside of the fender well, they were able to reach and remove the puppy without injury.