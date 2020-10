Temple,Tx -The Temple Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of two separate structure fires in Temple in the last month.

On Oct. 2nd a residence at 1303 E. Avenue E. caught on fire. On Oct. 13th a warehouse behind St. Vincent De Paul caught on fire at 106 W. Avenue D.

A $500 reward is offered for information leading to a conviction. Anyone with information, is encouraged to call the Fire Marshal’s tip line at (254) 298-5955.