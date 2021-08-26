Temple fire station temporarily closed for mold abatement

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Fire & Rescue’s Station 3, located at 3606 Midway Drive, will be temporarily closed while the facility is treated for mold.

“For the safety of our crews and staff, personnel will temporally relocate to a nearby facility,” Temple Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles said. “We don’t anticipate any significant impact to response times as a result of this relocation.”

Crews will be staged at the nearby Temple EMS station, located at 2986 S. Thornton Lane. While crews are relocated, the city will expedite some additional renovations which were scheduled for the building. Renovations are expected to take about three months.

Crews will be in and out of the station throughout the course of the renovations.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue