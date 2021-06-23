Temple Fire Testing Outdoor Sirens

Temple,TX- Temple Fire & Rescue will conduct annual maintenance on the city’s Outdoor Warning System Wednesday.

As part of the maintenance test some sirens will need to be tested audibly at various locations and times throughout the city. These tests should last no longer than 90 seconds.

In the event of inclement weather, the testing will be postponed.

OWS are used to alert citizens of tornadoes, hail, hazardous material incidents, civil emergencies, and any other impending hazard that could adversely affect the lives and property in the general vicinity.

