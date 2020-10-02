Temple firefighter returns home after battling California wildfires

TEMPLE, Texas – When Captain Dustin McGraw of the Temple Fire Department got the call to help fight deadly wildfires in his home state of California, he did not hesitate. Three weeks later, he is home and proud of his work.

Growing up in California, he knows how dangerous these fires can be.

“The wildfires out west can be extremely dangerous,” McGraw said. “They can overrun towns in a matter of minutes with little to no warning.”

McGraw’s father made a living fighting these kinds of wildfires, serving as an inspiration to his son.

“He was with the U.S. Forest Service in Plumas County, which is fairly close to where we were deployed to,” McGraw said. “That was a good opportunity for me to experience what he did when he was younger, and gave me a chance to follow in his footsteps a little bit.”

Having lived and worked in Texas for ten and a half years, the once-familiar setting took some getting used to.

“The biggest challenge was the terrain. It’s very steep terrain out there, nothing like here in Central Texas,” McGraw said. “There’s a lot of hiking involved up and down steep slopes, and that’s something you kind of have to adapt to.”

On top of helping save homes and lives, McGraw learned some valuable tricks to take back home to Temple.

“We got to interact a lot with the California firefighters and other firefighters all around Texas,” McGraw said. “There’s a lot of good techniques and tactics that I’ve picked up, personally just looking and observing, that I’ll be able to bring back here and help better serve the community here in Temple.”

Temple FD says they have over a dozen firefighters trained to help during these kinds of disasters. If McGraw gets the call again, he’ll be ready.

“100 percent, I would do it again,” McGraw said. “It was a great opportunity and experience, and I just got a great feeling helping the locals out.”