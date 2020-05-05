Temple firefighters battle early morning fire, no injuries reported

TEMPLE, Texas- Temple Firefighters report battling an early morning structure fire.

At 6:45am on May 5th, Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the report of a possible structure.

Upon arrival at 803 E. Ave. C, crews found a fully involved structure, with heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence.



Fire Department personnel quickly knocked down the flames, and made entry into the house to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported and no one was believed to be inside during the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will continue to investigate this incident.



Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 8 apparatus, and 21 personnel, multiple TPD units na dEMS were on scene as well.