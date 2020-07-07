Temple firefighters respond to intentional commercial fire

TEMPLE, Texas – A fire was intentionally started at a Temple Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to 6801 West Adams Avenue for a possible fire. When units arrived, store associates were still evacuating patrons and fellow workers. Employees were able to extinguish the flames using extinguishers near where the fire started. As fire crews entered, they found light smoke filled the building. A further investigation revealed an area in the infant clothing section had been set on fire intentionally.





(Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue)

There have been no injuries reported. Temple responded with one fire apparatus, and several personnel from the Fire Marshal’s Office. Temple Fire and Rescue’s Deputy Fire Marshals are working with Temple PD and Wal-Mart to obtain video footage, photos of the suspects and photos their vehicle.

Anyone with information in fire-related crimes is encouraged to contact the Fire Marshal’s Anonymous tip line at 254-298-5955.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue