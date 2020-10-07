Temple Firefighters Respond to Late Evening Fire

Temple, TX- Temple Firefighters are investigating an overnight fire that severely damaged a home.

Just after 10 pm Tuesday evening Temple Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a structure fire in the area of 612 E. Downs Ave. Arriving crews found heavy smoke, and flames coming for a single family residence at that location.

The fire at the home was quickly extinguished, being called under control at 10:27 pm. There was 1 occupant in the house at the time of the fire, but they escaped unharmed. There were no injuries as a result of this fire.