Temple getting two parking garages to support revitalization efforts

Temple is getting two new parking garages to support revitalization projects.

Construction of new parking garages in downtown Temple is now underway with the projects including a 235-space garage on First St. and a second, 415-space structure on Fourth St., near the Hawn Hotel and Arcadia Theater.

Both structures should be complete in about 12 months.

“As downtown Temple revitalization continues, we look forward to an increase in visitors to the area,” said City Manager Brynn Myers. “We will be ready with expanded parking to support a convenient, dynamic Downtown experience,”

The City will also be making improvements to roadways and landscaping from Central Avenue to Adams Avenue.

Groundbreaking is set for Wednesday for two other major projects in Temple.

Turner Behringer plans to construct 57 residential apartments in the Hawn Hotel and Sears buildings totaling approximately 45,000 square feet.

These units will include one- and two-bedroom apartments. Additionally, Turner Behringer plans to construct commercial units totaling approximately 32,000 square feet including restored storefronts and ground-floor commercial spaces.

These spaces will target new restaurants, retail, and flex/office tenants.