An armed man entered a local grocery store in Temple Friday morning, getting away with about $4,000 in cash.

It happened about 9:30 a.m. at Mungi’s Grocery at 701 South Martin Luther King, Jr Drive.

Police say the man was wearing gloves and a gray hooded sweatshirt, displayed a handgun and demanded the money.

He then left the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone who might have seen anything or who has any information is asked to call Temple Police at 254-298-5500.