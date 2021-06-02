Temple High School senior asking community to donate for senior picnic

TEMPLE, Texas – This school year was not like most. Still, high school senior Luke Allen was happy to be able to participate in most traditional senior activities.

“Honestly, our teachers and our administration, they’ve done an awesome job with really helping us get with what we needed this year,” Luke says.

Luke is very involved in extracurricular activities at Temple High School. When he heard they weren’t going to have a project graduation, he decided to step up and make something special happen for his fellow classmates.

“Basically, we’re just trying to gather some gifts and prizes, or some cash that we can give for our seniors to celebrate what they’ve done throughout their twelve years in Temple,” Luke says.

Luke tweeted on Tuesday and asked the Temple community for donations. His tweet got the attention of many people – including Temple Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott.

Dear Temple community, Temple Seniors are ready to graduate! Because we could not have project graduation, we are trying to put together prizes, cash and gift cards to give to our seniors at the senior picnic. If you’d like to donate ANYTHING, please let me know! — Luke Allen (@lukeallentx) June 1, 2021

“It was awesome. He’s always supportive of everything I’ve done and my friends have done. It was no surprise for me that he’ll be the first person there to try to offer something up,” Luke says.

Luke got the idea to get donations from the high school moms.

“Some parents around the community, my mom, she was trying to put together some gifts for the seniors because she knew that we were not going to have a project graduation this year. And so, she decided to get some gifts together, and I’m just trying to help them do something they already started, and we’re just trying to gather some stuff,” Luke says.

Former Temple High School football coach Jeremy Mitchell now owns his own shop, and when he and his wife heard the news that Luke needed a favor, he decided to help out.

“We were in a place where we can help out. Which is so awesome, because that’s what we had when we were growing up. So why not give back? That’s the best way to teach the next generation,” says Ttown Nutrition owner Marquita Frank.

His wife Marquita says Coach Mitchell is all about helping the kids in the community.

“That, combined with just Coach being a good guy. He just wanted to help out the kid,” says Frank.

If you’re able to and would like to make a donation, you can email debbie.allen812@gmail.com.