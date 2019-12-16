Temple Hit-And-Run Victim Speaks Out

TEMPLE, TX. A Temple man is searching for answers after someone knocked him off his motorcycle.

“What kind of person leaves another person on the side of the road for dead?” asked, Victim, Randy Yates.

Back on December 5th, Yates was riding his bike South on the H-K Dodgen Loop in Temple around 7 P.M

“There was a vehicle that came from the off- ramp of the highway and hit my motorcycle on my left side,” he said.

The impact sent the 32-year-old flying nearly 50 feet into the air.

Thankfully, a good Samaritan was able to contact police and was also able to unlock Yates’ phone to contact his wife.

“Not many people would stop nowadays, they just keep driving and look the other way,” Yates said.

Yates is due back in the hospital for a checkup and will receive on-going physical therapy for his arm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Temple Police.