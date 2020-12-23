Temple homeless shelter in need of volunteers, food for Christmas dinner

TEMPLE, Texas: Feed My Sheep, an organization that houses and assists the homeless, is in search for volunteers and food for their annual dinner as the days tick closer to Christmas.

The organization serves hot meals to the homeless every day, but they expect about 300 people to attend on Friday. Each Christmas, Feed My Sheep feeds those less fortunate and they might just provide something more.

“We feel like at Feed My Sheep that what we do is take care of more than just those physical needs,” executive director Staci Masson said. “There’s an emotional side, especially this year with COVID, people feel alone and isolated.”

Feed My Sheep is seeing a higher demand for meals this year as the COVID-19 pandemic has left so many out of work.

Masson says volunteering could change your life.

“It’s the best thing I ever did,” Masson said. “My eyes have been opened, I’ve seen people heal, I’ve seen miracles happen where people have been broken by their past and they have no hope, and I see them on their feet.”

To keep everyone safe, the shelter has worked to make the dining halls safe and distanced, while also also allowing visitors to take their meal to go.

While still in need of volunteers, Masson is amazed by the support of those who lend a hand.

“They have the day off from work, they could stay in their jammies, but they don’t,” Masson said. “They put on their nice clothes, they put on a smile and they come out here and they give.”

Click here to find what Feed My Sheep needs and how you can help.