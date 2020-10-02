Temple house fire forces 7 people to jump for their lives

Seven people from Temple are recovering this morning after a fire gutted their home early Friday morning.

Temple Fire and Rescue says the fire started around 6:16 a.m. at a three-story house on East Avenue E. When firefighters got there, they found heavy smoke and flames shooting from the roof.







Temple Fire & Rescue

They say all seven people escaped the fire by jumping from a second floor window. Ambulances took them all to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Nine firefighting units and 23 firefighters battled the blaze.