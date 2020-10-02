Temple house fire forces 7 people to jump for their lives

Seven people from Temple are recovering this morning after a fire gutted their home early Friday morning.
Temple Fire and Rescue says the fire started around 6:16 a.m. at a three-story house on East Avenue E. When firefighters got there, they found heavy smoke and flames shooting from the roof.
They say all seven people escaped the fire by jumping from a second floor window. Ambulances took them all to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Nine firefighting units and 23 firefighters battled the blaze.