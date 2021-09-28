Temple house fire safely extinguished

TEMPLE, Texas – Two people evacuate their Temple home after a fire starts in the attic.

Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the area of Birdcreek Drive and Brooklawn Drive Tuesday night for the report of a structure fire. The first crews on scene found heavy smoke coming from a residence at 3802 Brooklawn Drive.

(Courtesy: Temple Fire & Rescue)

A further investigation revealed a fire in the attic. Crews were able to gain access and control the spread of the fire – limiting damage to the house. The fire was called under control just after 9:00 p.m.



There were two occupants home at the time of the incident, and both were able to get out. No injuries have been reported.



Temple Fire & Rescue responded with a two-alarm Response getting 8 apparatus, and 21 personnel were on scene. The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS also responded.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue