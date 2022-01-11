Temple Fire and Rescue report a house in the historical district was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning.

Units were sent to 919 North 7th Street at 4:37 a.m. with the first units on the scene reporting heavy smoke and flames visible toward the rear of the house.

A second alarm was called, getting a total of nine firefighting apparatus and 21 firefighters to the scene.

The fire was reported under control shortly after 5:00 a.m.

The house was believed vacant at the time of the incident and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation later Tuesday morning.