Temple HS students honored by Superintendent

Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott visited the home of thirty students this month to congratulate them on a major accomplishment.

All thirty were named Superintendent Scholars. it is an honor reserved for the top ten individual students in the freshmen, sophomore, and junior classes.

Normally, a banquet is held to recognize the students for this achievement, but COVID-19 made that impossible this year.

Instead, Dr. Ott hand-delivered yard signs to each student to personally thank them for their hard work.

The school district put a video together of Dr. Ott’s visits and posted it on Facebook.

