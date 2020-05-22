Temple is almost ready for pool season

Temple announced Friday when city pools will be allowed to reopen.
The Temple Parks & Recreation Department had closed facilities and suspended programs and events fro the last few months to slow the spread of COVID-19.
During that time, the team developed a new operating plan for a safe, gradual reopening of services, facilities, and start summer programming like day camps.
Here is a list of the reopenings:
- May 26 – Sammons Indoor Pool (modified hours to be announced soon)
- June 1 – Summit Recreation Center
- June 2 – Railroad & Heritage Museum
- June 8 – All city-owned pools reopen, including Walker Pool, Clark Pool, & Summit Outdoor Pool.
- June 15 – Summer camps open. Campos will have limited availability to ensure health and safety for all. Call 254-298-5690 or go to templetx.gov./summercamps for details.