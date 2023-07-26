TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44)- Temple ISD has always had security present on campuses– but after adding full-time armed security officers at an additional 8 campuses, Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott feels like TISD is ahead.

“We’ve already done the request for proposal process. We’ve already awarded the contracts. We’re working into transition meetings with principals and so forth,” says Dr. Ott.

The changes are in response to the passage of House Bill 3, which requires armed security officers at school campuses.

“House bill 3 obviously required a 1 to 1 ratio. So that actually changed the staffing pattern a little bit,” says Dr. Ott.

Temple ISD now has full time armed security officers at every campus in the district, starting with the 2023- 2024 school year. The district will also continue to employ non-commissioned security officers at all secondary campuses.

“The security officers are identified by uniform. Just like police officers are identified by uniform,” Dr. Ott says.

School leaders are collaborating with the Temple Police department and Chief Sean Reynolds on implementation, and to ensure the new security officers will be integrate it into the district’s overall safety and security plans.

“We made the decision to make sure that we employ people, whether it’s police department or security company, that we’re easily too easily identified and too that they’ve gone through the appropriate training,” Dr. Ott adds.