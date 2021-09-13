Temple ISD adopts lowest tax rate since 2010

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to lower the district’s tax rate for the third consecutive year at its Monday night meeting.

The tax rate will drop by 4.8 cents, and is now at the lowest level for Temple ISD since the 2010 tax year.

The Board set the new tax rate at $1.2353 for the upcoming year, with $0.9287 designated for the purpose of maintenance and operations, and $0.3066 designated for the purpose of payment of debt service.

Temple ISD has now lowered its tax rate by a total of nearly 16.5 cents over the past three years. The district was able to lower the rate primarily due to three factors – tax rate compression, an increase in property values within the district, and bond refinancing to help lower debt service costs. The district is also operating at 6.4 cents under the state allowed cap for maintenance and operations this year.

During the board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott thanked Boyd and the rest of the district’s Office of Finance and Operations staff for their fiscal responsibility. He also pointed out the importance of again lowering the tax rate with the upcoming bond proposal on the November ballot.

Source: Temple Independent School District