Temple ISD announces graduation plans

TEMPLE, Texas- Temple ISD students will attend an outdoor graduation.

Graduation will be held June 12, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at UMHB’s Crusader stadium.

Prom and back-up graduation plans at the Bell County Expo are also canceled.

TEA Requires the number of attendees be capped, the altenrative is to not have guests at all.

Temple ISD will distribute 2 tickets to each graduating students. More information will come when to pick-up the tickets.

The district will release a virtual graduation video at the same time as the in-person graduation.

Temple ISD will release video footage a few days after the ceremony.

The ceremony will be viewable on the City of Temple’s cable TV channel.

Official advise the wearing of gloves and masks.

Students will get a diploma, but will not shake hands with the school officials as they cross the stage.