Temple ISD announces its end-of-year plan.

In a video posted on YouTube, Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott announced the district’s plan to end the school year scarred by COVID-19.

The last day of school will stay May 28th, but that is about the only thing that remains the same.

All End of Year banquets will be held virtually, according to Dr. Ott. School sponsors will release the details once they are worked out.

Prom has been moved from May 23rd to June 12th, but if social distancing guidelines are still in place at that time it will be cancelled.

Graduation will now be June 14th instead of May 30th. If social distancing guidelines are lifted, the ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the Bell County Expo Center. If the restrictions are still in place, there will be a virtual ceremony.

Dr. Ott has also scheduled a second graduation ceremony for Aug. 8th, at 10 a.m. in the Bell County Expo Center, in hopes of bringing the Class of 2020 back together one last time. This is also contingent on social distancing guidelines.

The superintendent has one more surprise up his sleeve. Starting Friday, April 24th and continuing every Friday through the end of the school year, the Blue Victory Lights on top of Wildcat Stadium will light up at 8:20 p.m, or 2020 in military-time. This is to honor the Class of 2020.

You can watch Dr. Ott’s full message below.