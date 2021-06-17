Temple ISD announces return to school plan for fall 2021

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District unveiled its 2021-2022 Return to Learn and

Continuity of Services Plan in an email to staff, students and parents Wednesday afternoon.

This plan was developed in conjunction with the Bell County Public Health District, and outlines the safety protocols to be in place upon students’ return to school on August 24.

Superintendent Bobby Ott credits his staff and their adherence to the Back to School 2020 Plan for a

successful year and the confidence to move forward with this year’s plan.

Notable changes outlined in the plan for next year as opposed to the 2020-2021 school year include:

• In-person instruction will be the only educational delivery model for the 2021-22 school year.

• Masks will be strongly encouraged for unvaccinated individuals, but will not required.

• Daily screenings and self-reporting of symptoms for students and staff will continue to take place.

• Campus visitors will be allowed, but will be screened and have their temperature checked.

• Healthy Habits will continue to be implemented to include frequent cleaning and sanitizing.

• Continuity of services will be provided if a classroom, campus or entire district is forced to close

by order of a medical or governmental authority.

• The district dashboard will be discontinued because they are not required by TEA.

• The district will continue to notify staff, students and parents when there is a test-confirmed

positive case consistent with the age eligibility requirements for vaccinations.

• Close contact will require a quarantine period for unvaccinated individuals.

• The district will continue all reporting processes to the BCHD and to the TEA.

“Temple ISD leadership has demonstrated that they are committed to staff and student safety through

implementing protocols designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic,” said Dr.

Janice Smith of the Bell County Public Health District. “They have been a model district in terms of

implementing effective practices developed in collaboration with medical experts.”

To review the plan in its entirety, you can visit the district website.

Source: Temple Independent School District