Temple ISD Board calls for $184.9 million bond

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District Board of Trustees has unanimously approved two bond propositions — totaling $184.9 million — for election on November 2.

These propositions were brought to the Board by seven representatives of a citizen advisory committee formed to provide community input on the bond proposal process.

The first proposition, for general purpose projects, raises the tax rate by 12 cents per $100 of valuation to generate about $178.3 million. This proposition would address needs at every campus.

The second proposition raises the tax rate by half a cent per $100 of valuation to generate $6.6 million for renovations to Wildcat Stadium. This proposition, by state law, must be separate from the general purpose project propositions – as funds generated would be for a spectator venue for more than 1,000 spectators.

Together, the two propositions would raise the tax rate by 12.5 cents to generate $184.9 million. The annual impact for taxpayers is roughly $136 per $100,000 of valuation.

The last day to register to vote in the November 2 election is October 2. Early voting will begin October 18 and run through October 29.

