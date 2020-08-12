Temple ISD Board of Trustees selected as 2020 Honor School Board

AUSTIN/TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple ISD Board of Trustees is one of five school boards from across Texas selected as an Honor School Board as part of the 2020 Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) School Board Awards.

Each year, the program recognizes outstanding Texas school boards for commitment and service that has made a positive impact on Texas public school students.

The five Honor Boards were selected by a committee of Texas school superintendents, chaired by Harlingen CISD Superintendent Art Cavazos, whose school board was named the Outstanding School Board for 2019. The selection committee’s decisions were based on criteria including: support for educational performance, support for educational improvement projects, commitment to a code of ethics, and maintenance of harmonious and supportive relationships among board members.

The committee described the Temple ISD Board of Trustees’ efforts as comprehensive and intentional with a “high standard of excellence.” They were particularly impressed by the board’s gender equity plan and Project Diploma program.

The Temple ISD Board of Trustees was nominated for the award by Superintendent Bobby Ott, and was also recognized as an Honor Board in 2001 and 1983.

The Temple ISD and other four Honor Boards — from Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Mesquite, Sheldon, and Tornillo ISDs — are now finalists for the program’s highest honor: 2020 Outstanding School Board. They will be interviewed in conjunction with txEDCON, the TASA|TASB Convention. During this September 30-October 2 virtual event, one board will be named Outstanding School Board. The other Honor Boards, as well as nine regional winners, will also be recognized during the event.

Source: Temple Independent School District