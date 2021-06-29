Temple ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approves proposed $113 million budget

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a proposed $113.1 million budget Tuesday night. Expected revenues for the coming school year are $114.7 million.

Priorities in budgeting for the 2021-2022 school year include learning loss mitigation, staff compensation and a planned decrease in the tax rate later this fall. Superintendent Bobby Ott says this year’s budget planning and adoption process posed new challenges in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



All Temple ISD employees will see an increase of two percent from the midpoint salary of their respective pay grade. This addition brings the total increase in teacher salaries since 2018-2019 to 14.5 percent. Hourly employees – such as bus drivers, paraprofessionals, maintenance and food service staff – also received increases in the same timeframe. Additionally, targeted equity adjustments were made to positions paying less than their counterparts in similar school districts.

The school board expects to receive a recommendation to lower the tax rate – which is currently $1.28 per $100 of valuation – in August or September. If this passed, this would be the third consecutive year of tax rate reduction and would add to the existing twelve-cent decrease since 2018-2019.

Source: Temple Independent School District