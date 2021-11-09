Temple ISD election results unchanged by provisional and mail-in ballots

TEMPLE, Texas – Provisional and mail-in ballots reviewed by Bell County on November 9 did not change the results reported on Election Day.

Neither of the Temple Independent School District’s 2021 Bond propositions were passed by voters. The district had proposed two projects worth a combined total of $184.9 million.

Results now show 3,932 Temple ISD voters casting ballots in the election. Proposition A of the 2021 Bond proposal was defeated by a narrow margin of just two votes (1,967-1,965) against the proposition. Proposition B of the 2021 Bond proposal was voted down with approximately 58 percent of the vote against. Results will become official after canvassing by Bell County Commissioners next Monday, November 15.

“I would just like to say that I am very proud of our professionalism, positivity and honesty throughout this process,” said Dr. Bobby Ott, superintendent of Temple schools. “No matter what side of the vote, our entire community has highlighted these things throughout the bond process. The needs were determined by our citizens and our engagement with the community has been nonstop. Based on the number of emails and calls I’ve received It appears that many people regret not voting.

“The democratic process of voting was not founded on the basis of apathy. It was started with the idea that every voice matters – and this includes your voice for your local schools and your own children and grandchildren. The results of this election revealed that truth. As TISD’s superintendent, I want to be clear that I am committed to running this process as many times as necessary to ensure the needs of our students, staff and community are met when it comes to facilities and being provisioned for growth. We will re-engage the community, modify the package based on input and run it back.”

Source: Temple Independent School District