Temple ISD extends spring break due to COVID-19

Temple ISD announced Friday evening that schools will remain closed March 16th through March 20th because of concerns over COVID-19.

Students will return to class on Monday, March 23rd.

In a letter posted on Twitter, Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said the district made the decision in conjunction with other local entities and with direction from the Bell County and State Health Departments.

TISD says it will arrange for breakfast and lunch during the week to all students, no matter economic status. The program will be held at the following elementary schools:

Jefferson

Western Hills

Scott

Meridith-Dunbar

Thornton

Any TISD student is welcome to have one or both meals. Breakfast is from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.