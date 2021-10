TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District made some noise, as they are getting ready for their Homecoming Game this Friday!

The community gathered on Wednesday to celebrate. The parade included Temple High School spirit groups, the football team, class officers and the Homecoming Court – along with other campus groups.

The Homecoming Game will feature the Wildcats hosting Shoemaker High School this Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Wildcat Stadium.