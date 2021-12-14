TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District’s Career and Technical Education Center has a new way to show off some of its students’ hard work, and to also give local residents a chance to take care of items on their Christmas lists.

Temple ISD Career and Technical Education has launched the Wildcat Market website as part of the department’s upcoming Christmas Creations showcase. The website gives the public an opportunity to view, purchase and pay for unique items created by Temple ISD CTE students.

The site is available here, and features creations from nine different programs. Items available range from gift certificates for services to Temple High School spirit items to carpentry, manufacturing and welding projects to take-and-make cookie and hot chocolate mixes. Christmas cards, flower arrangements and vases are also among the many products available for purchase.

The website went live last Friday, but it is not the only way people can see and purchase the items. The CTE department will also host an in-person Christmas Creations Showcase on Tuesday, December 14. The showcase will run from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Career and Technical Education Center at Temple High School.

All items ordered online will be available for pick-up at the in-person event on December 14. Customers will also have the opportunity to meet and interact with the students and teachers who helped create the items. Proceeds from the Christmas Creations Showcase stay in the department to help benefit all of the programs within Temple ISD’s Career and Technical Education Center.

Source: Temple Independent School District