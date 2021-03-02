School Districts respond to Gov. Abbott’s COVID-19 restrictions announcement

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)

Central Texas – The Temple Independent School District will not be changing any current health and safety protocols regardless of Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement.

Superintendent Bobby Ott sent out a release to parents and staff Tuesday afternoon, saying staff and student safety is the district’s first priority.

The district’s current plan has been vetted by the Bell County Health District, and implementing these procedures has been instrumental in allowing Temple ISD to keep campuses open to serve

students safely.

Temple ISD is now serving over 80 percent of students on-campus, and has not had to close any campuses or facilities due to the virus’s spread this school year. This is because of health and safety

protocols.

The district will continue with the existing safety protocols until notified by the Bell County Health District.

Waco ISD superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon sent out a series of tweets explaining the district’s position. She says masks will be required in any shared spaces at all schools until the Waco McLennan County Health District advises otherwise.

We will closely monitor the implementation of the governor’s announcement as well as any updated public health guidance from the Texas Education Agency and/or the Waco-McLennan Public Health District. 3/3 — Susan Kincannon (@skincannon11) March 2, 2021

Belton ISD says it is reviewing the Gov. Abbott’s announcement and is consulting with local medical professionals.

We’re proud of the way our community has come together during this pandemic to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Our prevention and mitigation strategies have worked. Students have been able to remain physically in school and participate in extracurricular activities.” Karen Rudolph, APR

Belton ISD Communications Specialist

Killeen ISD tells FOX44 News the district will not make any changes to the Public Health Guide, including face covering, until the Texas Education Education Agency offers guidance.

In a statement, the Killeen Educators Association said it is dismayed by Gov. Abbott’s proclamation repealing the mask mandate. They noted the CDC still recommends wearing a mask.