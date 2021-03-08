Temple ISD nurses to vaccinate district employees

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District’s Health Services Department will vaccinate more than 450 employees in response to the federal government’s announcement of school employees being prioritized for vaccination.

The district promptly contacted the Bell County Health Department to develop a plan of action to make vaccines available to employees on a first-come, first-served basis.



Beginning March 24th, the district will host a clinic at its administrative offices to dispense 156 doses per week for six weeks to fully vaccinate 468 staff members who want to pursue vaccination. This effort is a second wave of vaccinations for Temple ISD employees.

The district was one of three local districts allotted 350 doses which would have expired due to cancelled appointments brought on by February’s inclement weather. When the six-week clinic concludes on April 29, more than half of the district’s staff of 1300 will be vaccinated.

Source: Temple Independent School District