Temple ISD partners with health district on shot clinic

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Independent School District will continue to rely on a strong partnership

with the Bell County Public Health District to provide for students and their families in the coming year.

These efforts begin with an immunization and COVID vaccination clinic in the ninth-grade cafeteria at

Temple High School on August 5.

Over the course of their time in public schools, students undergo four milestones to satisfy state

immunization requirements – pre-K, kindergarten, seventh and twelfth grade. Enrollment in public schools

is contingent on an up-to-date immunization record unless an exemption has been granted by the Texas

Department of State Health Services.

Uninsured and under-insured students aged five and older will be able to receive any of their required immunizations at Temple High School on August 5.

COVID-19 vaccines will also be available at this clinic for students over twelve, Temple ISD staff and their

families. The COVID vaccine is entirely optional, and will not hinder the enrollment of a student.

