Temple ISD says word of threats against the high school are unfounded

Temple ISD officials say that rumors about threats against the high school have proven to be unfounded and that are considered not credible.

Threats that had been reported circulating on social media have been investigated by Temple Police who said they are not credible.

Spokesman Jon Wallin said things have been calm and there have been no disruptions.

The district sent word to parents that additional safety measures had been put in place including extra security officers on campus, Temple Police Department presence both inside and outside the building, scheduled classroom holds where students remain in the classroom but instruction continues and the closure of the campus during lunch with students not being allowed to leave.